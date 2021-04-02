BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $333.00 and last traded at $333.48. Approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.08.

Specifically, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,754 shares of company stock worth $32,030,682. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.88 and its 200-day moving average is $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

