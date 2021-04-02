Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BZH opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 153,348 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,951 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.