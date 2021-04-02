Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $75.76

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.76, but opened at $79.50. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 7,060 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after buying an additional 903,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

