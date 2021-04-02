Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $1.82

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $955,580.96 and $11,037.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

