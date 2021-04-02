Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. 204,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,647. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

