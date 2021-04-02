Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,015. The company has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

BSET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

