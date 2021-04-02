Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.
Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,015. The company has a market capitalization of $240.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.
About Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.