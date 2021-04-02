Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

