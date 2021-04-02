Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €71.05 ($83.59) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.63 and its 200-day moving average is €61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion and a PE ratio of -61.39. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a fifty-two week high of €72.84 ($85.69).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.