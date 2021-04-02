Barrington Research Comments on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

FRG has been the topic of several other reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

FRG stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Franchise Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 244,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

