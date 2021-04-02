Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

