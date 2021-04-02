Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $26.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.55 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a P/E ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.