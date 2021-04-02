Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $26.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.55 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.29 million, a P/E ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

