Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GJNSY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

