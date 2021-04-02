Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

