Barclays PLC Sells 5,773 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

