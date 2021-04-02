Barclays PLC Sells 5,049 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 54.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

