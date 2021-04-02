Barclays PLC Sells 47,379 Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,379 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

ABEO stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,751. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

