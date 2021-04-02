Barclays PLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PZN opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

