Barclays PLC Purchases 3,068 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LSI Industries by 204.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LSI Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in LSI Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.