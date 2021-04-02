Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.19 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.