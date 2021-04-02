Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $317.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.