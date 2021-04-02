Barclays PLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGLE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

