Banner Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

