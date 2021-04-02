BankUnited, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

NYSE:BKU opened at $44.47 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BankUnited by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BankUnited by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.