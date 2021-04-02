Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
OTCMKTS BKQNY remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $14.19.
About Bank of Queensland
