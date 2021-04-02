Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKQNY remained flat at $$13.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

