Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,440 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

