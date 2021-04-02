Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,602 shares of company stock worth $1,035,707 over the last ninety days. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

