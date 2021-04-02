Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

