Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,027 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.40 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

