Bank of America Upgrades Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to “Buy”

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $295.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.69. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $109,224,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

