Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 57,460 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of 3M worth $83,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in 3M by 395.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of 3M by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,690,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $591,163,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.26. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

