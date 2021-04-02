Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 197,339 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,339 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $112,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 1,701,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.