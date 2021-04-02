Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank First by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $73.10 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

