BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.