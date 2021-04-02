Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Sells $20,820.17 in Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $20,820.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BALY opened at $65.29 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -151.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

