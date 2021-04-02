Baader Bank Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.08 ($90.68).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €85.28 ($100.33) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.54.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

