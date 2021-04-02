B. Riley Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $41.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

