AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,652,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,950. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

