Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after acquiring an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

