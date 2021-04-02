AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio of AXIS Capital. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion. Shares have underperformed its industry in year-to-date period. Nevertheless, it continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, the company has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in the insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value in forms of buybacks and dividends.”

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AXS. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of AXS opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.