Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $5.65 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $244.26 million and $44.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00009520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 860.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

