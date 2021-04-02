AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.73 ($27.92).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AXA stock opened at €23.01 ($27.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.84. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

