Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $340.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40), with a volume of 34649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.34).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

