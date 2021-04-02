Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $32,786,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $29,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $24,237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

