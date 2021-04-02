Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.