Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider John Rothwell Purchases 454,000 Shares

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) insider John Rothwell purchased 454,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,162.00 ($714,401.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Austal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Austal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

