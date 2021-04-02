Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,148 shares of company stock worth $7,093,835 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 379,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

