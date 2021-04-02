Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $55.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATH. Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

ATH stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Athene by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

