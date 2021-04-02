Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.53. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 3,058,648 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.0296875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

