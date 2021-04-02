At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Insider Sells $299,087.36 in Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $299,087.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOME. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 457,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

