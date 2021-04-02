At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken Sells 2,906 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00.

HOME opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

